Sun Country files registration with SEC for initial public offering

Sun Country filed (08-Feb-2021) a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Sun Country intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, with Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities to serve as joint lead book runners. Goldman Sachs & Co and Nomura will serve as joint book runners for the offering and Apollo Global Securities will serve as a co manager. [more - original PR]