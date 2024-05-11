Sun Country chief revenue officer: Demand for travel to Latin America is 'really encouraging'

Sun Country Airlines SVP and chief revenue officer Grant Whitney, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "We have a pretty good sized footprint in Latin America, from Minneapolis we have the most nonstop destinations in the winter to that part of the world". Mr Whitney added: "What's been really exciting is that there's just been demand and we're definitely a US point-of-sale - and Minnesota point-of-sale - but customer willingness to go to these destinations has been really encouraging". Mr Whitney also commented on prospects for growth in the region, stating: "There's opportunities for us in the longer term to think about rounding out on seasonality in those markets that have a bit of a second quarter or third quarter demand spike… Maybe taking folks back to visit families, relatives - that sort of traffic".