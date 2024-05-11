Sun Country balancing between growing 'winners' and exploring new markets: Chief revenue officer

Sun Country Airlines SVP and chief revenue officer Grant Whitney, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (10-May-2024) on the carrier's growth plans, stating: "We're contemplating adding service into existing markets - a lot of our longer haul Caribbean markets fly once a week and they've been performing pretty well. We're balancing a little bit between whether we grow our winners which are already established or whether we go into new markets".