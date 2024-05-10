Sun Country Airlines chief revenue officer: 'We build our schedule day by day, market by market'

Sun Country Airlines SVP and chief revenue officer Grant Whitney, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We're a diversified airline model which is somewhat unique in the business - 60% of our revenue comes from scheduled service flying, 20% from our charter business and 20% from our cargo business". Mr Whitney added: "So we sort of have first order decisions on where capacity gets allocated based on optimisation, customer demand, those sorts of things. Then in those segments we need to make sure we're meeting customer needs on the cargo and charter side. On the scheduled service side, we build our schedule very dynamically, day by day, market by market, based on expected customer demand".