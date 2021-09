Flughafenverband ADV reported (25-Sep-2021) passenger traffic of 28.6 million across German airports during summer 2021 (19-Jun-2021 to 12-Sep-2021), down 48% on 2019 levels. Managing director Ralph Beisel said demand is not expected to "decrease significantly" after the holiday period, while adding airports are "still a long way" from being economically viable. [more - original PR - German]