Iridium Communications launches second Iridium NEXT satellite payload

Iridium Communications launched (25-Jun-2017) 10 more NEXT satellites to orbit. There are now 20 Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit, establishing the infrastructure technologies such as Iridium Certus and Aireon's space based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) aircraft tracking and surveillance service. Iridium Certus will enable global L-band satellite broadband speeds through smaller, more cost effective antennas. Iridium CEO Matt Desch said: "Right now, it's two down with six more launches to go"... Our operations team is eagerly awaiting this new batch of satellites and is ready to begin the testing and validation process". [more - original PR]