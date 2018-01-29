Loading
29-Jan-2018

STS Component Solutions acquires STS Component Solutions to expand aftermarket portfolio

STS Component Solutions announced (26-Jan-2018) the acquisition of UJet Group, an aircraft interior modification and refurbishment company based in Shannon, Ireland. Through this acquisition, STS Component Solutions will now offer its growing customer base robust aircraft interior refurbishment and parts services under the newly formed brand, STS UJet. The renamed company will continue to operate from its base. STS UJet's offerings include complete aircraft interior refurbishment and modification, cabin reconfiguration, seats and support services. The acquisition will grow STS' aviation aftermarket portfolio and will expand STS UJets' aircraft interior modification and refurbishment services to a global customer base. [more - original PR]

