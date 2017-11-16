Icelandair Group announces new company structure, Icelandair CEO to exit

Icelandair Group's board decided (15-Nov-2017) to make the following structural changes to the company:

Operations of Icelandair Group and Icelandair will be integrated under one CEO and the finance departments of the companies will be combined;

will be integrated under one CEO and the finance departments of the companies will be combined; The CEO of the company will be Björgólfur Jóhannsson and the CFO will be Bogi Nils Bogason;

Two subsidiaries of Icelandair Group, IGS and Icelandair Cargo , will become part of Icelandair but both companies are now subsidiaries of Icelandair Group;

and , will become part of Icelandair but both companies are now subsidiaries of Icelandair Group; Birkir Hólm Guðnason will leave the position of Icelandair CEO.

According to Icelandair Group, the changes will lead to a clearer focus on the core business of the group and the integration will facilitate simpler and more efficient operations. Chairman Úlfar Steindórsson stated: "This change strengthens the Company's platform for growth and enables it to further meet the needs of its customers in an efficient way with a focus on great customer service". [more - original PR]