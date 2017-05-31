NAV CANADA to revise charge rates, issue one time refund due to 'higher than anticipated' revenues

NAV CANADA announced (30-May-2017) a rate revision scheme, which would decrease ATM charge rates by an average of 3.9%. The permanent scheme effectively replaces a 3.9% temporary rate reduction implemented from 01-Sep-2016. The new scheme takes effect from 31-Aug-2017 and includes provisions for a one time refund totalling CAD60 million (USD44.6 million) to airlines. NAV CANADA stated the rate changes and refund are due to "higher than anticipated revenues" in FY2017. NAV CANADA president and CEO Neil Wilson said growth has been driven primarily by the expansion of LCC operations, particularly on the North Atlantic. He said: "We are forecasting that traffic growth will remain fairly strong through fiscal 2018, putting us in a position to deliver savings to customers while increasing our planned investments in people, technology and facilities". [more - original PR]