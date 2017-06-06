6-Jun-2017 5:34 AM
IATA: North American carriers to generate 50% of industry profitability in 2017
IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for North American carriers:
- Regional carriers expected to post a USD15.4 billion net profit, down 6.7% year-on-year;
- Regional profit of USD16.32 per passenger;
- Passenger demand expected to grow by 4%, slightly behind expected capacity growth of 4.4%.
- North American airlines are the "powerhouse of industry profitability", generating about 50% of collective industry global profit. This is owing to the restructuring of the industry, a relatively strong economy and a resilient USD;
- Regional challenges include the very limited fuel hedging, which delivered quick benefits when fuel prices fell but less of a buffer as fuel prices rise. A tight labour market is adding more pressure to profits by pushing up wages. [more - original PR]