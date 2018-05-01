Blue Swan Daily, in a report entitled: 'Stockholm Skavsta offers room to grow the Stockholm aviation system', stated (30-Apr-2018) Stockholm Skavsta Airport aims to become an alternative within Stockholm's airport system, using its unique catchment area in the capital's south. Stockholm Skavsta Airport director of business development Peter Hoslin stated the airport has "a lot of room to grow" and can "cater to our southern catchment in a way that makes sure the entire Stockholm aviation system works". The airport is on track to exceed 2.5 million passengers in 2018 following a year-on-year increase of 17.5% in 1Q2018. [more - Blue Swan Daily analysis]