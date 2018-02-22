23-Feb-2018 10:24 AM
Stobart Group reviewing alternative structures for its airline and leasing business,
Stobart Group responded (22-Feb-2018) to press speculation as to a potential takeover of Flybe Group. Details include:
- Stobart Group and Flybe have a range of shared interests arising from Stobart Group's ownership of London Southend Airport, its aircraft leasing company and the increasing franchise arrangements between the two groups' airlines;
- As disclosed in Oct-2017, Stobart has been reviewing alternative structures for its airline and leasing business, and is exploring options to play a part in the consolidation of the regional airline sector;
- Potential structures considered include taking a non controlling interest in a vehicle to acquire 100% of Flybe, likely to be in cash;
- It is not possible to say, at this stage, whether a transaction will take place, whether a firm proposal will be made or the form a transaction to combine the airlines might take.
Flybe has separately confirmed it has not received a firm offer from Stobart regarding a takeover. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - Flybe]