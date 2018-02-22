Loading
23-Feb-2018 10:24 AM

Stobart Group reviewing alternative structures for its airline and leasing business,

Stobart Group responded (22-Feb-2018) to press speculation as to a potential takeover of Flybe Group. Details include:

  • Stobart Group and Flybe have a range of shared interests arising from Stobart Group's ownership of London Southend Airport, its aircraft leasing company and the increasing franchise arrangements between the two groups' airlines;
  • As disclosed in Oct-2017, Stobart has been reviewing alternative structures for its airline and leasing business, and is exploring options to play a part in the consolidation of the regional airline sector;
    • Potential structures considered include taking a non controlling interest in a vehicle to acquire 100% of Flybe, likely to be in cash;
    • It is not possible to say, at this stage, whether a transaction will take place, whether a firm proposal will be made or the form a transaction to combine the airlines might take.

Flybe has separately confirmed it has not received a firm offer from Stobart regarding a takeover. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - Flybe]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More