Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Apr-2020 8:55 AM

Stobart Group reaches agreement for acquisition of Stobart Air and Propius

Stobart Group reached (27-Apr-2020) an agreement with EY, the administrators of Connect Airways, to acquire Stobart Air and Propius. The transaction is for a payment up to GBP8.55 million to the following basis:

  • An initial consideration of GBP300,000 payable in cash, a deferred consideration of GBP2 million to be paid no later than 15-Dec-2020 and a contingent deferred consideration up to a maximum of GBP6.25 million based on the equity value achieved (after disposal costs) on a realisation of value in respect of one or both of the businesses by Stobart Group prior to 31-Dec-2023, by reference to:
    • 75% of the first GBP5 million of equity value being a payment of up to GBP3.7 million;
    • 50% of the next GBP5 million of equity value being a payment of up to GBP2.5 million;
    • Any equity value above GBP10 million is retained by Stobart Group

The transaction will result in Stobart Group acquiring a 40% voting interest and 75% economic interest in the ultimate holding company of both Stobart Air and Propius and a 15% shareholding in the company that holds the remaining 60% voting interest and 25% economic interest in such holding company, with the Stobart Air Employee Benefit Trust retaining the balance. This will provide the Company with an effective indirect economic interest of 78.75% in Stobart Air and Propius. Stobart Group's Aviation Strategy has not changed as a result of this transaction and the Company will work with Aer Lingus to identify a new financial partner to support the business. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More