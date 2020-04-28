Stobart Group reaches agreement for acquisition of Stobart Air and Propius

Stobart Group reached (27-Apr-2020) an agreement with EY, the administrators of Connect Airways, to acquire Stobart Air and Propius. The transaction is for a payment up to GBP8.55 million to the following basis:

An initial consideration of GBP300,000 payable in cash, a deferred consideration of GBP2 million to be paid no later than 15-Dec-2020 and a contingent deferred consideration up to a maximum of GBP6.25 million based on the equity value achieved (after disposal costs) on a realisation of value in respect of one or both of the businesses by Stobart Group prior to 31-Dec-2023, by reference to: 75% of the first GBP5 million of equity value being a payment of up to GBP3.7 million; 50% of the next GBP5 million of equity value being a payment of up to GBP2.5 million; Any equity value above GBP10 million is retained by Stobart Group.



The transaction will result in Stobart Group acquiring a 40% voting interest and 75% economic interest in the ultimate holding company of both Stobart Air and Propius and a 15% shareholding in the company that holds the remaining 60% voting interest and 25% economic interest in such holding company, with the Stobart Air Employee Benefit Trust retaining the balance. This will provide the Company with an effective indirect economic interest of 78.75% in Stobart Air and Propius. Stobart Group's Aviation Strategy has not changed as a result of this transaction and the Company will work with Aer Lingus to identify a new financial partner to support the business. [more - original PR]