25-Oct-2018 10:46 AM
Stobart Group: London Southend traffic jumps 37% for six months to Aug-2018
Stobart Group reported (24-Oct-2018) the following operational highlights for the six months ended 31-Aug-2018:
- Signed five year agreement with Ryanair at London Southend Airport;
- London Southend passengers increased 37% year-on-year to 838,742;
- Stobart Jet Centre delivered 1000 movements since relaunching in Jan-2018;
- Stobart Air accelerated route development, marketing, brand and customer awareness at London Southend, with net investment of GBP18 million. This investment is expected to be significantly reduced in 2019;
- Stobart Aviation Services secured a significant ground handling contract with easyJet at London Stansted Airport. [more - original PR]