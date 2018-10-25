Become a CAPA Member
Stobart Group: London Southend traffic jumps 37% for six months to Aug-2018

Stobart Group reported (24-Oct-2018) the following operational highlights for the six months ended 31-Aug-2018:

  • Signed five year agreement with Ryanair at London Southend Airport;
  • London Southend passengers increased 37% year-on-year to 838,742;
    • easyJet based a fourth aircraft at the airport, added three new routes. It now serves more than 20 destinations from London Southend;
  • Stobart Jet Centre delivered 1000 movements since relaunching in Jan-2018;
  • Stobart Air accelerated route development, marketing, brand and customer awareness at London Southend, with net investment of GBP18 million. This investment is expected to be significantly reduced in 2019;
  • Stobart Aviation Services secured a significant ground handling contract with easyJet at London Stansted Airport. [more - original PR]

