Stobart Group reports operational and financial highlights

Stobart Group reported (29-Jun-2017) the following operational and financial highlights ahead of its AGM on 29-Jun-2017:

Stobart Group remains on track to deliver 2.5 million passengers at London Southend Airport and two million tonnes of biomass supply annually, by the end of 2018. Extended targets to 2022 established;

and two million tonnes of biomass supply annually, by the end of 2018. Extended targets to 2022 established; GBP159.7 million generated from two transactions since 01-Mar-2017: GBP113.3 million in cash raised following IPO of Eddie Stobart Logistics and retained a 12.5% shareholding in the AIM-listed business, valued at GBP71.5 million on flotation; Sale and leaseback of eight ATR aircraft in the leasing company, realising GBP46.4 million in cash;

Proposed final dividend of GBP 4.5 pence payable on 07-Jul-2017, subject to shareholder approval, bringing the total dividend for the year to GBP 13.5 pence per share;

Incoming CEO Warwick Brady to focus on delivering targets in the aviation, energy and rail operating business;

Outgoing CEO Andrew Tinkler to commit approximately 50% of time supporting Mr Brady and the existing businesses as an executive director on the group board. [more - original PR]