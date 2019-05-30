30-May-2019 3:18 PM
Stobart Group enters new financial year with 'increased confidence', big plans for Southend
Stobart Group reported (29-May-2019) the following operational objectives and outlook after entering FY2019/2020 with "increased confidence":
- Identify cost synergies between Stobart Air and Flybe;
- Reset the cost base and develop a London regional connectivity strategy that will incorporate London Southend Airport as a key to unlocking capacity for London;
- Southend has visibility on passenger growth following the arrival of Ryanair and Loganair services;
- Each based aircraft is expected to deliver 300,000 passenger p/a on average;
- Southend reported a 33% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers to 1.5 million p/a in the 12 months ended 28-Feb-2019;
- Investment will be focused on Southend and will be partly funded by the receipt of more than GBP50 million raised through the issuance of an exchangeable bond secured over the group's shares in Eddie Stobart Logistics, further asset sales and cash generated from operating businesses;
- Increase the value of the group's core aviation assets and have in place an experienced commercial team with a clear plan to execute the group's strategy and deliver targets. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]