Stobart Group completes sales of Stobart Air and Propius to Connect Airways consortium

Stobart Aviation completed (22-Feb-2019) the disposal of its holdings in Everdeal Holdings and Everdeal Holdings group companies to Connect Airways. Stobart Group also completed the disposal of its holdings in Propius Holdings, the Stobart Group aircraft leasing firm. The company stated the combination of Stobart Air and Propius with Connect Airways is "expected to bring benefits to customers, suppliers and employees, providing stability in a tough trading environment". Connect Airways is a consortium formed from Stobart Group (30%), Virgin Atlantic (30%) and Cyrus Capital (40%). The company also recently completed the acquisition of the main assets of Flybe. [more - original PR]