STELIA Aerospace opens new assembly site in Portugal

STELIA Aerospace announced (29-Oct-2019) the opening of a new assembly site at Santo Tirso in Portugal. AICEP has been supporting the project. STELIA Aerospace will invest a total of EUR40 million in the site, to create 240 jobs. The location will house aerostructure sub-assembly activities. Produced sections will then be shipped to the STELIA Aerospace's French sites of Méaulte and Rochefort for integration. Activity will start at the end of 2019 and will progressively ramp-up to to full rate by 2023. [more - original PR]