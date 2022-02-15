Stats NZ reports lowest international travel numbers since 1971

Stats NZ stated (15-Feb-2022) the number of people crossing New Zealand's border in 2021 was the lowest for a calendar year since 1971, with 826,400 border crossings in 2021, made up of 398,600 arrivals and 427,800 departures. The total number of border crossings reached 14.2 million in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. There were 206,900 arrivals by overseas visitors in 2021, a decrease from the one million in 2020, and 3.9 million in 2019. Australia remained the main source of overseas visitor arrivals in 2021, making up 77% of total overseas visitor arrivals. Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said: "There were large drops in overseas visitor numbers from virtually every country in 2021 compared with the year before. The exception was the Cook Islands and Vanuatu, which saw small increases coinciding with the travel bubble and the Recognised Seasonal Employer programme, respectively". New Zealand citizens living overseas made up 45% of overseas visitor arrivals in 2021, compared with 14% in 2019. New Zealand resident travellers returned from 142,900 overseas trips in 2021, down from 681,900 in 2020, and 3.1 million in 2019. [more - original PR]