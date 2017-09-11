Kenya Airways aiming to commence US service in 2018

Kenya Airways commercial director Vincent Coste said (08-Sep-2017) the airline aims to commence nonstop US service in 2018. The carrier confirmed it received approval to operate to the US from the US Department of Transportation as "part the many approval stages that are expected to be concluded soon". Remaining steps include a US TSA security audit to designate Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as a last point of departure, which is expected by Nov-2017. Kenya Airways will then seek an air operating certificate from the US FAA, which is expected in early 2018. Kenya's Ministry of Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia stated the airline intends to operate to New York and Atlanta. [more - original PR]
11-Sep-2017 12:29 PM