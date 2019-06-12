State Government of Victoria: Uber Air to operate trials for ridesharing services in Melbourne

Government of Victoria welcomed (11-Jun-2019) Uber Air's announcement it would operate its first international trials for ridesharing services in Melbourne. The company expects to enter field trials in late 2020 or early 2021, with plans to potentially launch commercial service in 2023. Uber Air will also engage in trials in Dallas and Los Angeles, with small, environmentally friendly electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft to be tested within these metropolitan areas. The Government of Victoria will work with Uber Air leading up to and through the field trial phase. [more - original PR]