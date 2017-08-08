Loading
8-Aug-2017 12:45 PM

European Commission approves state grants to airlines launching new routes from Maastricht/Aachen

European Commission ruled (07-Aug-2017) a Dutch scheme to grant start-up aid to airlines launching new routes to and from Maastricht/Aachen Airport is in line with EU State aid rules. The Commission concluded the project will improve the connectivity of the region with other regions across Europe, in line with EU objectives, without distorting competition in the Single Market. The scheme will last until 31-Dec-2019, with a total budget of up to EUR10 million. [more - original PR]

