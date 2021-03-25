Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2021 9:27 AM

StarLux Airlines to launch Taipei-HCMC service in May-2021

StarLux Airlines announced (24-Mar-2021) plans to launch three times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Ho Chi Minh City service with A321neo from 13-May-2021. The carrier noted increased demand for business travel and good market prospects in the cargo sector for the service launch (CNA, 24-Mar-2021). StarLux also said the service could pave the way for future business expansion, with the carrier looking to serve transit passengers from Southeast Asia and North America. [more - original PR - Chinese]

