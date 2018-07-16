Starlux Airlines signs LoI with Airbus for 17 A350 family aircraft

Starlux Airlines signed (15-Jul-2018) an MoU with Airbus for the purchase 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s, which are scheduled to be delivered from late 2021. The news follows a decision by the airline earlier in 2018 to select Airbus for its regional narrowbody fleet, with a plan to finalise leases for 10 A321neo aircraft from third party lessors by the end of 2018. Starlux Airlines is a new full service airline based in Taipei and founded by Taiwanese aviation veteran Chang Kuo-wei, former chairman of EVA Air. The carrier intends to develop a network spanning destinations across Asia and long haul services to North America. The carrier will launch regional operations in early 2020, followed by long haul services early in 2022. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]