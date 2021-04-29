STARLUX Airlines receives US DoT permit to operate US services

US Department of Transportation (DoT) awarded (27-Apr-2021) STARLUX Airlines a foreign air carrier permit to operate services from Taiwan to the US. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier filed the application in Dec-2020 to commence daily year round Taiwan Taoyuan-Los Angeles service in 2022, which would mark its first US destination. STARLUX expects that by end of 2023 it could be providing around 4300 weekly seats on the route, with a load factor of 75%. [more - original PR]