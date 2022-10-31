Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Oct-2022 12:53 PM

STARLUX Airlines receives first A350-900

STARLUX Airlines received (29-Oct-2022) its first A350-900 (B-58501) on 29-Oct-2022. The A350-900 is configured with 306 seats across four classes, comprising four first class, 26 business class, 36 premium economy and 240 economy seats. It is the first of 18 A350-900s to be delivered to the airline, with the second scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2022. STARLUX Airlines chairman K W Chang stated: "The A350-900 is our first large widebody aircraft, which will allow STARLUX to open markets for longer routes", adding "With the addition of the A350-900, the STARLUX fleet now can cover short, mid, and long range flights, providing service to passengers outside Asia". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More