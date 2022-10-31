STARLUX Airlines receives first A350-900

STARLUX Airlines received (29-Oct-2022) its first A350-900 (B-58501) on 29-Oct-2022. The A350-900 is configured with 306 seats across four classes, comprising four first class, 26 business class, 36 premium economy and 240 economy seats. It is the first of 18 A350-900s to be delivered to the airline, with the second scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2022. STARLUX Airlines chairman K W Chang stated: "The A350-900 is our first large widebody aircraft, which will allow STARLUX to open markets for longer routes", adding "With the addition of the A350-900, the STARLUX fleet now can cover short, mid, and long range flights, providing service to passengers outside Asia". [more - original PR]