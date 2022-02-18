StarLux Airlines receives first A330neo

StarLux Airlines received (18-Feb-2022) its first A330neo (B-58301) in Toulouse on 18-Feb-2022, with the aircraft scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on 19-Feb-2022. StarLux is the first airline in Taiwan to take delivery of the aircraft model. The aircraft is configured with 28 business class and 269 economy class seats. StarLux plans to lease eight A330neos, with three more to be added in 2022. [more - original PR]