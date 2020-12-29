StarFlyer to raise USD106m capital, introduce new investor

StarFlyer announced (25-Dec-2020) plans to raise up to JPY11 billion (USD106 million) capital through a third party allocation of new shares and Class B stock issuance. 5500 shares will be issued to IXGS III, managed by Advantage Partners, at JPY1 million (USD9654) per share to raise JPY5500 million (USD53.1 million) while JPY2500 million (USD24.1 million) of shares will be raised through the issuance of Class B stock to existing investors including ANA Holdings. Following the capital increase, ANA's shareholding in StarFlyer will reduce from 17.96% to 13.69% while Advantage Partners will hold a 54.56% stake. [more - original PR - Japanese]