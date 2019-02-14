STAR Capital to acquire ASL Aviation Holdings

STAR Capital signed (13-Feb-2019) an agreement with the shareholders of ASL Aviation Holdings, Compagnie Maritime Belge (51%) and 3P Air Freighters (49%), to acquire 100% of the shareholding of ASL. ASL CEO Hugh Flynn said the agreement is "a positive and progressive investment that will provide the foundation for future growth and expanded service provision". He said ASL will work with STAR Capital to expand its product offering and develop its "geographical compass". The acquisition is subject to customary approvals and the financial terms are confidential. [more - original PR]