Star Alliance to establish Center of Excellence in Singapore later in 2021

Star Alliance announced (22-Mar-2021) plans to establish a Center of Excellence management office in Singapore later in 2021. The decision was made due to the destabilising effect COVID-19 has had on aviation. The new Singapore office will complement the existing office in Frankfurt and will focus on progressing the alliance's strategy in digital customer experience. Two members of the alliance, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines, have established innovation hubs in Singapore. [more - original PR]