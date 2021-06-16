Star Alliance, NEC and SITA agree to accelerate adoption of touchless biometric solutions

Star Alliance, NEC Corporation and SITA signed (15-Jun-2021) a teaming agreement, which will allow frequent flyer programme customers of Star Alliance member airlines to use their biometric identity across any participating airline at any participating airport for touchless journeys. The Star Alliance biometrics platform will connect to SITA's Smart Path solution, which is available at more than 460 airports. Together with SITA and NEC's global presence through its I:Delight platform, multiple biometric projects can be delivered in parallel, speeding up the availability of biometric passenger processing to Star Alliance's member airlines. [more - original PR]