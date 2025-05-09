Loading
9-May-2025 9:41 AM

Star Alliance CEO: SAS departure not leaving 'lasting negative impacts'

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotiulias, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, commented (08-May-2025) on the departure of SAS as a member carrier of the alliance. Mr Panagiotiulias said: "It is a business reality that different outcomes occur from time to time, SAS were a great and founding member and we have appreciation for their participation over the years". He said: "They took a different direction which we accepted and respected". Mr Panagiotiulias added: "We are very comfortable with the amount of carriers we have that serve Scandinavia, so it doesn't really leave any lasting negative impacts".

