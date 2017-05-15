Star Alliance celebrates 20th anniversary

Star Alliance marked (13-May-2017) its 20th anniversary on 14-May-2017. The alliance announced a strategy for the next 10 years of harnessing digital technology to further enhance the travel experience. The alliance's strategic focus has shifted from network expansion to providing a seamless experience. CEO Jeffrey Goh said the alliance plans to launch many enhancements over the next few years to develop digital capabilities for member airlines, which will "offer customers a completely new level of information and control of their journey". The alliance was founded by Air Canada, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Thai Airways and United Airlines in 1997 and now includes 28 member airlines serving more than 1300 destinations in 191 countries. More than 14 million passengers p/a connect between Star Alliance member carriers. [more - original PR]