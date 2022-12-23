23-Dec-2022 10:08 AM
Star Alliance appoints interim CEO
Star Alliance appointed (22-Dec-2022) Charlotta Wieland as interim CEO, effective 01-Jan-2023, succeeding Jeffrey Goh who will be departing at the end of 2022. Ms Wieland will join the alliance on interim assignment from SAS, where she serves as VP for alliances and industry affairs. Ms Wieland has served on Star Alliance's management board for the previous six years and is also a member of the board's strategic committee. [more - original PR - Star Alliance] [more - original PR - SAS]