Air China, Star Alliance and Beijing Capital Airport sign MoU to develop transfer hub

Air China, Star Alliance and Beijing Capital International Airport signed (14-Dec-2017) an MoU to cooperate to further establish Beijing Capital Airport as a leading hub and transfer airport. The parties will cooperate to co-locate all Star Alliance member airlines in the same terminal, allowing the alliance to provide an improved passenger experience and implement automation initiatives such as off airport check-in, fast bag drop or self tagging. The parties will also explore common handling solutions. [more - original PR - Air China - Chinese] [more - original PR - Star Alliance]

