Standard Chartered to sell aviation finance leasing business to AviLease

Standard Chartered signed (28-Aug-2023) agreements for the sale of its global aviation finance leasing business to AviLease for USD700 million. The consideration is subject to adjustment with reference to the net asset value of the business at completion. On completion of the transaction, Standard Chartered will record an estimated gain of approximately USD300 million and an increase in common equity tier one capital ratio by around 19 basis points. Standard Chartered expects to include the net proceeds from the transaction within the overall management of the capital and liquidity position of Standard Chartered and its subsidiaries. The agreements are subject to customary closing conditions. [more - original PR]