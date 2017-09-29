Standard Chartered establishes aviation leasing in Tianjin, China

Standard Chartered announced (28-Sep-2017) that through Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, it has established an aviation leasing company – Pembroke Aircraft Leasing (Tianjin) Limited (Pembroke) in the Dongjiang Free Trade Port zone (DFTP) in Tianjin. This makes Standard Chartered the first foreign bank to set up an aviation leasing business in the DFTP. Standard Chartered Global Head of Structured Finance Garry Burke confirmed the company already has 10 Boeing 737 aircraft delivered or scheduled for delivery through the Dongjiang platform for clients between Jul-2017 and Mar- 2018. Standard Chartered and Pembroke Capital Limited currently manage a fleet of over 130 aircraft, serving major airlines in 29 countries. This latest development follows the aviation leasing venture in which Standard Chartered joined hands with Sichuan Development Holding Co Ltd (SDH) to establish SDH Wings International Leasing Limited. [more - original PR]