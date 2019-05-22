22-May-2019 9:39 AM
St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport pax up 14% for four months ended Apr-2019
Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport reported (21-May-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Four months ended Apr-2019:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, +13.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.4 million, +15.2%;
- International: 1.7 million, +10.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 49,430, +8.3%;
- Apr-2019:
- Passengers: 1.4 million, +11.2%;
- Domestic: 911,349, +12.5%;
- International: 515,295, +9.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 13,382, +6.7%.
In the first four months of 2019, Rossiya - Russian Airlines, Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7 Airlines and Ural Airlines were the largest Russian carriers in terms of passenger numbers at the airport, accounting for 64.5% of total traffic. Lufthansa, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia, Emirates Airlines and Finnair were the largest foreign airlines with a 7.4% share of traffic. [more - original PR - English/Russian]