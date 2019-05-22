Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-May-2019 9:39 AM

St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport pax up 14% for four months ended Apr-2019

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport reported (21-May-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Four months ended Apr-2019:
    • Passengers: 5.1 million, +13.7% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 3.4 million, +15.2%;
      • International: 1.7 million, +10.8%;
    • Aircraft movements: 49,430, +8.3%;
  • Apr-2019:
    • Passengers: 1.4 million, +11.2%;
      • Domestic: 911,349, +12.5%;
      • International: 515,295, +9.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 13,382, +6.7%.

In the first four months of 2019, Rossiya - Russian Airlines, Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7 Airlines and Ural Airlines were the largest Russian carriers in terms of passenger numbers at the airport, accounting for 64.5% of total traffic. Lufthansa, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia, Emirates Airlines and Finnair were the largest foreign airlines with a 7.4% share of traffic. [more - original PR - English/Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More