20-Aug-2018 9:39 AM

St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport pax up 11% in seven months ended Jul-2018

St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport reported (17-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Seven months ended Jul-2018;
    • Passengers: 10.1 million, +11% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 6.1 million, +7%;
      • International: 4.0 million, +18%;
    • Aircraft movements: 94,162, +9%;
  • Jul-2018:
    • Passengers: 2.1 million, +10%;
      • Domestic: 1.2 million, +11%;
      • International: 923,451, +8%;
    • Aircraft movements: 17,428, +11%.

In the first seven months of 2018, Rossiya - Russian Airlines, Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, Pobeda and Ural Airlines were the largest Russian carriers in terms of passenger numbers at Pulkovo, accounting for 59.1% of total traffic. Lufthansa, Belavia, Uzbekistan Airways, KLM and Emirates were the largest foreign airlines with a 7.1% share of traffic. [more - original PR - English/Russian]

