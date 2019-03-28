28-Mar-2019 8:00 AM
ST Engineering to acquire Newtec Group for EUR250m to expand in satcomm sector
ST Engineering announced (27-Mar-2019) Singapore Technologies Engineering (Europe) entered a EUR250 million conditional share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% ownership in Newtec Group, a Belgium based satellite communications (satcomm) company. Details include:
- Rationale: The proposed acquisition of Newtec will add intellectual property, products and market access in the satcomm sector. ST Engineering will continue to invest in Newtec in Belgium to position it to be the ST Engineering Group's European centre for its satcom business. The complementary nature of the acquisition will enable ST Engineering to meet demand across the full spectrum of the satcom market;
- Financial implications: Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year but is expected to be earnings accretive from the second year post acquisition. The proposed acquisition is expected to reduce ST Engineering's audited consolidated net tangible assets by approximately SGD0.11 (USD0.0811) per share, lowering it from SGD0.41 (USD0.302) to SGD0.30 (USD0.221);
- Regulatory review: Deal is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions, including those from from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, Foreign Investment Review in France, and anti-trust approvals in Austria;
- Deal timing: Acquisition is expected to complete in 2H2019. [more - original PR]