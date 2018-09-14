14-Sep-2018 7:51 AM
ST Engineering subsidiary to acquire MRA Systems for USD630m
ST Engineering announced (13-Sep-2018) the group's VT Aerospace subsidiary entered into a conditional share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of MRA Systems (MRAS) from GE. Details include:
- Price: Total consideration is USD630 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis. After closing adjustments the consideration for the acquisition is estimated to be USD440 million;
- Business alignment: MRAS is based in Maryland and produces engine nacelle systems for both narrowbody and widebody aircraft. With approximately 800 employees, MRAS has two principal business lines:
- Design, development, production and sale of nacelles, thrust reversers and aerostructures;
- Spare parts sales;
- MRAS programmes: MRAS has positions on mature and next-generation nacelle programmes, all of which are single-source contracts. Next-generation programmes include the A320neo powered by the CFM International LEAP-1A engine. MRAS has delivered over 500 LEAP-1A in partnership with Safran Nacelles, which was awarded the single-source contract by Airbus for A320neo engine nacelles in 2012. Other single-source programmes in MRAS' portfolio include the COMAC C919 powered by the LEAP-1C engine and the COMAC ARJ21 powered by the GE CF34 engine;
- Business synergies: ST Engineering believes MRAS is a strong business fit given its expertise and proprietary designs to manufacture nacelles using advanced composites. The acquisition will allow ST Engineering to scale up its aerospace capabilities by moving the company into the OEM business of high-value nacelle components and replacement parts. MRAS' design, engineering and manufacturing know-how in advanced composite structures is synergistic with ST Engineering's composite manufacturing capabilities;
- Earnings impact: Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive for the group and its aerospace sector. With A320neo production reported to increase from 55 to 63 units per month by mid-2019, the production ramp-up is expected to improve productivity and drive future revenue and earnings growth for MRAS. Net profit for the company for 1H2018 is approximately USD24.1 million, based on unaudited financial statements;
- Deal financing: The acquisition will be funded through internal cash and external borrowings, and will be satisfied fully in cash on the date of completion;
- Closure: Deal is expected to close by the end of 1Q2019, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions including from authorities in France, the US and Brazil. [more - original PR]