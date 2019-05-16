SSP Group grew global presence in North America, Asia and Latin America during 1Q2019

SSP Group reported (15-May-2019) the following financial highlights from 1Q2019:

Capital investment of GBP108.2 million, reflecting a significant new contract opening programme which has been first half weighted in 2019;

Encouraging pipeline of new contracts with wins in North America, Brazil , India , Spain and France ;

, , and ; Interim dividend of 5.8 pence per share, +20.8 % year-on-year, following the completion of around GBP150m special dividend and share consolidation in Apr-2019.

SSP Group CEO Kate Swann stated the group's 1Q2019 performance was "driven by strong sales growth, significant new contract openings across the world and our programme of operational improvements", adding, it continued to grow global presence in North America Asia and Latin America. [more - original PR]