Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Mar-2020 8:58 AM

SSP Group expecting GBP50m to GBP60m loss in operating profit

SSP Group reported (25-Mar-2020) revenue across the group will be around 40% to 45% lower year-on-year due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is expecting lose approximately GBP50m to GBP60 million in operating profit and has implemented the following to mitigate the impact:

  • Temporary closure of units;
  • Reduced operating hours;
  • Opening programme ceased for 2H2020;
  • Headcount reduction and temporary layoffs commenced;
  • Significant salary reductions across all senior management, the group executive and group board;
  • Majority of rent is being paid on a fully variable basis, as a percentage of revenue;
  • Ongoing discussions with landlords for further rent relief;
  • Discretionary overhead expenditure being reduced to minimum levels to operate the business. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More