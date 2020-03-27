SSP Group expecting GBP50m to GBP60m loss in operating profit

SSP Group reported (25-Mar-2020) revenue across the group will be around 40% to 45% lower year-on-year due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is expecting lose approximately GBP50m to GBP60 million in operating profit and has implemented the following to mitigate the impact:

Temporary closure of units;

Reduced operating hours;

Opening programme ceased for 2H2020;

Headcount reduction and temporary layoffs commenced;

Significant salary reductions across all senior management, the group executive and group board;

Majority of rent is being paid on a fully variable basis, as a percentage of revenue;

Ongoing discussions with landlords for further rent relief;

Discretionary overhead expenditure being reduced to minimum levels to operate the business. [more - original PR]