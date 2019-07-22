SriLankan Airlines CEO: Plans to commence services to Kenya, Vietnam and Nepal on track

SriLankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatilleka, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2019) "some of the milestones will be shifted or realigned" for the airline's five year strategic business plan for 2019-2024 due to the impact of the Apr-2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, "but overall the strategy will not change". Mr Gunatilleka confirmed that plans to commence or resume services to Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney will be delayed by "one to two" years due to the bombings, but said the launch of services to Nairobi, Ho Chi Minh City and Kathmandu will proceed as planned. [more - CAPA TV]