SriLankan Airlines unlikely to reduce losses in FY2019/20 due to impact of Easter bombings

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'SriLankan Airlines: bombings set back expansion plans and turnaround', stated (23-Jul-2019) SriLankan Airlines has failed to generate profits since FY2007/2008 and recorded significant losses exceeding USD80 million p/a since FY2011/2012. The airline aimed to record a year-on-year decrease in losses in FY2019/2020, but the impact of the Apr-2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka will make this difficult to achieve. SriLankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatilleka said the airline will be "very aggressive on the cost front to mitigate the impact" of the bombings, but expects a revenue decline of approximately USD100 million in 2019 due to the event. [more - CAPA Analysis]