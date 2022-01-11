Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Jan-2022 11:07 AM

SriLankan Airlines resumes codeshare operations with American Airlines

SriLankan Airlines announced (10-Jan-2022) it resumed codeshare operations with American Airlines from 23-Dec-2021 (Routes Online/Lanka Business Online/Colombo Page, 10/11-Jan-2022). Under the agreement, SriLankan codeshares on the following American Airlines services:

SriLankan Airlines acting CEO and CCO Richard Nuttall stated: "We are pleased to reinstate our codeshare partnership with American Airlines as SriLankan Airlines continues to expand its operations in Europe". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More