11-Jan-2022 11:07 AM
SriLankan Airlines resumes codeshare operations with American Airlines
SriLankan Airlines announced (10-Jan-2022) it resumed codeshare operations with American Airlines from 23-Dec-2021 (Routes Online/Lanka Business Online/Colombo Page, 10/11-Jan-2022). Under the agreement, SriLankan codeshares on the following American Airlines services:
- New York JFK to London Heathrow and Paris CDG;
- Miami to London Heathrow and Paris CDG;
- Dallas Fort Worth to Paris CDG and Frankfurt;
- Chicago O'Hare-London Heathrow;
- Los Angeles-London Heathrow.
SriLankan Airlines acting CEO and CCO Richard Nuttall stated: "We are pleased to reinstate our codeshare partnership with American Airlines as SriLankan Airlines continues to expand its operations in Europe". [more - original PR]