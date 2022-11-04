SriLankan Airlines 'not actively looking for places to fly': CEO

SriLankan Airlines CEO Richard Nuttall, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) the carrier's routes to Paris and Frankfurt were set up based on cargo demand, adding: "As tourism came back we took advantage of high freight fares and stayed in those markets". Mr Nuttall said: "We also started to South Korea for freight reasons and that passenger market will come". He noted some of the airports SriLankan is working with "are happy to support, but because we're not growing our fleet we're not actively looking for new places to fly". He noted the carrier has a sense of "where we want to go longer term", adding its network plans may not change "drastically".