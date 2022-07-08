SriLankan Airlines corrects reports of large number of cancellations due to fuel shortage

SriLankan Airlines corrected (07-Jul-2022) "certain false information circulating on media about the possible cancellation of a host of SriLankan Airlines' flights due to the ongoing fuel shortage in Sri Lanka", stating it "vehemently denies the accuracy of such information and confirms that it has been able to manage its flight schedule with suitable adjustments for over a week now, since the fuel shortage peaked in Sri Lanka". The airline clarified: "Flight schedule changes that have been necessary to manage the prevailing circumstances include changes to the timing and duration of certain flights with the introduction of tech stops in select foreign airports for fuel tankering purposes", adding "However, SriLankan Airlines continues to operate its flight schedule close to 100% efficiency despite any impediments and the operational implications of schedule revisions". [more - original PR]