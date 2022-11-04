Become a CAPA Member
4-Nov-2022

SriLankan Airlines CEO: Tourism to the country will grow and come back

SriLankan Airlines CEO Richard Nuttall, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) tourism in Sri Lanka "really started to come back" after the pandemic, adding: "It was really high growth and if you look to before COVID-19, Sri Lanka as a destination was also growing". Mr Nuttall said: "There was perhaps two days where we were in the news and it got a bit ugly and then came the travel advisories, and the tourism stopped overnight". He noted: "We think the winter will be fine and tourism to the country will grow and come back". 

