SriLankan Airlines appoints interim Group CEO

SriLankan Airlines announced the appointment of Vipula Gunatilleka as the interim Group CEO, as reported by local media including Daily Mirror and Economy Next. Mr Gunatilleka was first appointed group chief operating and financial officer from 01-Aug-2018. Prior to joining SriLankan, Mr Gunatilleka was a board member and the CFO of TAAG Angola Airlines. Mr Gunatilleka also held the position of CFO at SriLankan Airlines when the airline was managed by Emirates and played a pivotal role during the management transition from Emirates Airline to the Government of Sri Lanka.